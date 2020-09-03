Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $79,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.