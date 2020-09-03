Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
ROCK stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $79,000.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
