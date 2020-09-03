Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday.

GEVO opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.79. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

