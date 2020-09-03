Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.38 ($102.79).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €100.10 ($117.76) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €100.80 ($118.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

