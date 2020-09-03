Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 366,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 406,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 113.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

