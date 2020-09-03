General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,097 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in General Motors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

