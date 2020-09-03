Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Rating Increased to Buy at VTB Capital

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

OGZPY opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. Gazprom PAO has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

