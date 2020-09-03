Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Gannett has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,276.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,499 shares in the company, valued at $820,818.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

