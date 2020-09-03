GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPG. Barclays lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average is $199.26.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

