FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

NYSE:BJ opened at $43.74 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,925. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

