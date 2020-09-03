FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

