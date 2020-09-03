FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ryerson in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million.

RYI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.90. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ryerson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Ryerson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryerson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

