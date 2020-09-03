FY2020 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Reduced by Analyst

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 61.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

