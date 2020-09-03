FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vasta Platform Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vasta Platform in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

In other Vasta Platform news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $18,682,476.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,167,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

