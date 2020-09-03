FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report released on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

