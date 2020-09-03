FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Boosted by Analyst

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

