FY2020 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

NYSE:AKR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

