FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $618.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

