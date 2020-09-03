Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of FTDR opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 304.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 124.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

