Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s (FMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.