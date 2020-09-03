Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

