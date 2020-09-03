Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.