Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

