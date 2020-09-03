Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 406.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 67.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FBM stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.