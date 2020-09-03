Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.