Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of FLDM opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Fluidigm has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $559.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.