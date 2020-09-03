Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Flowserve by 50.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,571 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $20,670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 835.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 530,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $13,416,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

