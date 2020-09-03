Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Trading 12.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s stock price traded up 12.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.70. 132,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 63,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Specifically, Director Matthew Kaness bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 35,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $416,840.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $296,258.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,031. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

