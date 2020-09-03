Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,779 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,856% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $565,618.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,648 shares of company stock worth $11,875,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 35.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 89.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $658,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -325.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.