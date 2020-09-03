Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Five Below’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.