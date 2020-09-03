Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

