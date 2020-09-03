Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

