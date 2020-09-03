Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Five Below stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

