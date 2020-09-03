First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

