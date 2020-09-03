First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 106,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,504 shares of company stock valued at $45,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.89 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

