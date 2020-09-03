Financial Review: Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL)

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Noble Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.29 $3.48 million N/A N/A Noble Energy $4.99 billion 0.95 -$66.00 million $0.90 10.94

Primeenergy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Noble Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primeenergy Resources -6.93% -5.47% -2.42% Noble Energy -25.33% -0.82% -0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primeenergy Resources and Noble Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Energy 2 13 11 0 2.35

Noble Energy has a consensus target price of $15.35, indicating a potential upside of 55.79%. Given Noble Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than Primeenergy Resources.

Summary

Noble Energy beats Primeenergy Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

