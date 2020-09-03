Financial Contrast: Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Butler National (NASDAQ:BUKS)

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draftkings and Butler National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Butler National $65.87 million 0.58 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Risk and Volatility

Draftkings has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Draftkings and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 3 10 0 2.77 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Draftkings presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Draftkings’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Draftkings is more favorable than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A Butler National 6.43% 9.70% 3.92%

Summary

Butler National beats Draftkings on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

