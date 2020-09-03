Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

FRT opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

