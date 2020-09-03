Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Retained Earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.