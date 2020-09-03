FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

FBK opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $866.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,355,179.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,541,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.