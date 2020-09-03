Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,688,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 544.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

