Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

