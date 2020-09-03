Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

EVRG opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

