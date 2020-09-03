Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton Sells 1,351 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $204,055.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,836.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Totton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

