EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market capitalization of $237,246.37 and $4,951.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.