Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

