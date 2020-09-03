Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Euronav by 5,851.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. Euronav has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.51%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.