Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, CoinTiger, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $608.85 or 0.05597099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036222 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, CoinTiger, DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

