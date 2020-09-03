Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to Issue $2.08 Quarterly Dividend

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.0775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

ESS stock opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.60. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

