ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

