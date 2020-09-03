Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

EQBK stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 902.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

