Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE OSH opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $53.58.

In related news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.